1982 UNC Championship Team Reuniting For 40th Anniversary

Time for a championship reunion.

The 1982 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill basketball team, hailed as the one of the greatest teams in school history, is holding its 40th reunion this weekend. The team will be recognized on Saturday (January 29) during the UNC-NC State game at the Smith Center, according to 247Sports.com.

The 1981-1982 Tar Heels made UNC history in with their 1982 national championship win, but the team is also known for the talent that continued to grow as players like Michael Jordan, Sam Perkins and James Worthy went on to have successful professional careers. The win also gave longtime coach Dean Smith his first national championship title.

Steve Kirschner, UNC senior associate athletic director for communications said the 1982 championship run did more than just shine a spotlight on the college, it left a lasting impact on the sport.

"That championship has a large imprint not just on Carolina Basketball, but on college basketball," said Kirschner, who has worked with the basketball program for more than three decades. "That team is so special because it had three of the great Carolina basketball players of all time."

One of the most memorable moments from the team was Jordan's game-winning jump shot against Georgetown, 247 Sports reports, but the entire run, from Final Four to the National Title, was something to see.

"We've had other championships, but because it was such a great game, with such a famous ending, and because of what those players ended up doing in their pro careers..." said Kirschner. "Michael, for all his greatness as a pro, that game — that shot, that championship — gets brought up all the time. James Worthy went on to become a Finals MVP and Hall of Famer."

The 1982 national champs will be recognized during Coach Hubert Davis' first matchup as head coach between rivals UNC and NC State. Davis was named head coach in April 2021 after former coach Roy Williams announced his retirement after 18 seasons.