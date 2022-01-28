Bastille Enjoys Life's Funny Moments In Video For 'Shut Off The Lights'
By Sarah Tate
January 28, 2022
Bastille is embracing life's funny moments in the newest music video for their single "Shut Off The Lights," which lead singer Dan Smith called the "one of the funnest videos" the band has ever made. The new, upbeat track is from Bastille's upcoming album Give Me The Future, which is set to drop Friday, February 4, per Dork.
On Friday (January 28), Smith took to Instagram to share his excitement for the video.
"Finally... It's here. Four Oscar worthy performances, some very dodgy cameos and one of the funnest videos we've ever made," he wrote, sharing a short clip from the video. He added, "Thank you so much to everyone who's been listening to SOTL, it's been well exciting to se how much you like it, so we thought we'd make a video to actually fit the song for once rather than some weird apocalyptic depressing s---."
According to Smith, unlike some of the band's other videos, "Shut Off The Lights" takes a new tone, encouraging listeners to embrace the little moments in life and to get up and dance.
"We wanted to make something that reflected the euphoria and the fun of the song," said Smith. "The track is a moment of humanity, normality, and intimacy on the album, so a video celebrating small funny moments in the day seemed to make sense. Plus, it just makes us want to dance, so it seemed only right to get that in there too."
Check out the video for "Shut Off The Lights" below.