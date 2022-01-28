Here's Why Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Are Credited On A Sundance Movie

Lena Dunham has a new movie premiering at Sundance Film Festival this week. While discussing Sharp Stick for IMDb’s Virtual Sundance Studio, the Girls star was asked about a special note of thanks she included in the film.

In the credits of her new film, Dunham thanked Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The director gave some insight into why Swift and Alwyn earned credit on her latest project.

“They are just really great friends of mine who watched a really early cut of the film and gave me notes," she explained. "They’re both just really interesting perceptive people."

“Taylor’s been one of my close friends for a really long time and Joe is an actor who I actually ended up working with on a project that I shot just a few months after this,” she continued. “To have those smart people who are titans of industry in their own way look at the story and give me honest and generous feedback – that’s all you could ever hope for.”

Swift has shown up for her friend in more personal ways recently, as well. She was one of Dunham's bridesmaids during her recent wedding to Luis Felber. The couple got married at Union Club in London's Soho neighborhood, and the guest list was kept small and intimate, with only close friends and family invited.

"Taylor showed up for Lena and gave a really sweet speech celebrating them as a couple and congratulating them," a source told The Sun. "Lena looked so happy that she was there. Obviously, Taylor has a crazy schedule and it's not normal for her to just nip down to Soho, so she was thrilled she took the time to come."

With rumors swirling of a possible engagement between Swift and Alwyn, perhaps Dunham will be returning the favor in the near future.