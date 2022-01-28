Nashville Burglary Suspect Wearing Dinosaur Onesie Wanted By Police

This isn't something you see every day.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a suspect they said burglarized a home over the weekend, but what really sets the suspect apart from other burglars was his choice of outfit: a dinosaur onesie.

MNPD West Precinct officers are looking for the man who reportedly broke into a car on Bowling Avenue on Sunday (January 23) before burglarizing a home on Richland Avenue. According to FOX 17, a woman was walking her dog on Sunday morning when she noticed the doors of the home were open. She called police, who said that the residents of the home were out of town at the time of the incident.

The suspect is described as a young man approximately six feet tall who was captured on video wearing a blue and yellow dinosaur onesie with a dark blue pattern and spikes on the sleeve.

MNPD shared home security footage of the suspect on the department's official Facebook page on Friday (January 28) in the hopes that someone recognizes the person in the video. The video can be seen below.