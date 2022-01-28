South Carolina To Feel Impacts Of Nor'Easter Bomb Cyclone

A Nor'easter bomb cyclone is forming off the coast of the Carolinas, gearing up to bring heavy snow and hurricane-force winds as it moves north, CNN reports.

Once again, South Carolina is expecting to see some snow as the winter storm moves up the coast. Starting Friday (January 28) night, windy Arctic air will move into the area and cause temperatures to drop across the state, bringing with it the possibility of light snow flurries into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Kershaw and Lee counties that goes into effect Friday night as weather experts anticipate isolated snow accumulations of up to 1 inch, per WLTX. While the rest of the Midlands are not under an advisory of of 1 p.m. Friday, it is still possible the area could see a dusting of snow.

Areas along the coast, however, are less likely to see snow, Live 5 News reports, with weather experts anticipating a light dusting of snow, if any. A hard freeze could hit the Lowcountry on Saturday night as low temperatures remain in the 20s.

As states prepare for the effects of the Nor'easter, 75 million people along the East Coast, ranging from the Carolinas to New England, are under a winter storm watch. Compared to some northern states, North Carolina is anticipated to receive a light fall of snow. Some areas of the Northeast, especially parts of coastal New England, are expected to see 1 to 2 feet of snow.