This Is The Best Steakhouse In South Carolina
By Sarah Tate
January 28, 2022
Steakhouses are a great place to enjoy an extravagant meal, celebrate a special occasion, or simply find a top quality cut of Grade A beef cooked to perfection. Several restaurants around South Carolina are known for their perfectly-prepared steaks, but only one could get the Prime No. 1 spot.
Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best steakhouse in each state, and one gem in South Carolina made the cut. According to the Eat This website:
"Perfectly pan-seared, seasoned, and tender, steak satisfies the most carnivorous of appetites. Whether you like it super rare or just a little on the done side, we've assembled the very best steakhouses each state has to offer based on publications and reviews."
So which steakhouse was named the best in South Carolina?
Halls Chophouse
Halls Chophouse has been serving the Charleston community since the Hall family first opened its doors in 2009. From filets and ribeyes to New York strip and porterhouse, this restaurant is a steak-lover's dream. Halls Chophouse is located at 434 King Street in Charleston.
Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best steakhouse in South Carolina.
"The Charleston dining scene is full of an incredible array of choices, but for steaks, Halls is the best option. The USDA Prime Allen Brothers steaks are simply prepared, delicately seasoned, and allowed to burst with their own natural flavor which can only be enhanced by a little black truffle butter or a lobster tail."
