This Portland Juice Shop Sells The Best Smoothie In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

January 28, 2022

Nothing beats a cold smoothie.

As more Americans started becoming more health-conscious, these blended drinks have become very popular. You can pack all kinds of fruits, veggies, and other ingredients into a smoothie. You get all the nutrients and benefits while feeling a bit full. Depending on what you put in the blender, it can even be its own meal, according to experts.

Many restaurants, cafes, and eateries sell smoothies, which one stands out from the Oregon crowd? Eat This, Not That! has the answer to that question. They found the best smoothies in each state, and according to writers, you can find the tastiest smoothie in the Beaver State at...

Happy Day Juice Company!

"What's happier than a cool refreshing smoothie? This locally-owned shop blends plants with more plants to make super good, superfood plant-based smoothies. Yum!" writers say.

This juice shop has 11 different smoothies and protein shakes. The latest edition is the Pink Team Smoothie, which comes with pineapple, dragon fruit, strawberry, and freshly-squeezed orange juice.

If you want to try one of Happy Day's smoothies, swing by 4539 NE Fremont St. in Portland. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Click here to find other places selling neat smoothies.

