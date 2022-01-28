Woman Accused Of Stealing $6,000 Worth Of Baggage At Salt Lake City Airport

A woman was arrested at the Salt Lake City International Airport after allegedly stealing several pieces of luggage, reported ABC 4.

Leticia Herrera, 40, was arrested on Wednesday after nearly a month-long investigation by detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department Airport Division.

Officers originally responded to a luggage theft at the SLC Airport baggage claim area on January 3rd. The victim told police that their property was stolen and it was valued around $6,000, including debit cards and credit cards.

Herrera was identified by police during the investigation. Herrera was located in West Jordan on January 26th and taken into custody.

Police executed a search warrant and found seven pieces of stolen luggage, according to a press release.

Herrera was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of theft, unlawful possession of a financial card, and three counts of unlawful use of a financial transaction card.

The situation is still under further investigation.