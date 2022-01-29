Multiple Reports Now Indicate Brady Still Undecided On Retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may not be retiring after all.

Multiple reports indicate that the seven-time Super Bowl champion hasn't yet made a decision on his NFL future as of Saturday (January 29) afternoon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me."

Brady's company, TB12Sports, shared a since-deleted tweet listing the legendary quarterback's accolades, seemingly acknowledging the report minutes later.

However, Brady's agent, Don Yee, responded to the reports clarifying that Brady himself "will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy," although noting that he wasn't "getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported."