Twitter Reacts To News Of Tom Brady's Reported Retirement
By Jason Hall
January 29, 2022
Numerous teammates, colleagues and fans reacted to news of Tom Brady's reported retirement decision
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me" on Saturday (January 29) afternoon.
Brady's company, TB12Sports, shared a since-deleted tweet listing the legendary quarterback's accolades, seemingly acknowledging the report minutes later.
"7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady."
Brady's agent, Don Yee, responded to the reports clarifying that Brady himself "will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy," although noting that he wasn't "getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported."
Longtime New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman -- who retired last offseason -- immediately responded to news of Brady's retirement with a photo of the quarterback and his favorite nickname included.
"Thanks for the memories, babe @Tom Brady," Edelman tweeted.
Thanks for the memories, babe. @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/lCqCVn13tI— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 29, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, who played alongside Brady the past two seasons, also praised the legendary quarterback amid his reported retirement decision.
"The best ever. Congratulations bro @TomBrady grateful to have gotten to share the field with you! Much love fam," Godwin tweeted with a goat (G.O.A.T.) emoji.
"Thanks for everything big bro it was an honor @TomBrady," Evans tweeted with a goat emoji.
The best ever. Congratulations bro @TomBrady grateful to have gotten to share the field with you! Much love fam 🐐— Chris Godwin (@CGtwelve_) January 29, 2022
Thanks for everything big bro it was an honor @TomBrady 🐐— Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) January 29, 2022
Here are numerous other responses to Brady's reported retirement:
Congratulations 🐐 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/8ia8wGTn7p— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) January 29, 2022
Congrats to the greatest QB to ever lace em up on a helluva career @TomBrady #LFG 🤠🙏🏾— DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite__40) January 29, 2022
Greatest of All Time.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 29, 2022
Without a shadow of a doubt.
Enjoy the next chapter @TomBrady
🐐
The FINAL touchdown pass of Tom Brady's career. #NFL— Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 29, 2022
🎥: @NFL pic.twitter.com/eM7wo4UIX0
These are the kind of moments that made @TomBrady so special. 🙏 #ThankYouTom (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/LPfAesqeCw— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2022
Nobody did it better. #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/TMjtMpjWBB— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2022
It’s insane that Tom Brady is retiring at 44 and you could easily make the argument he’s leaving multiple good seasons on the table.— Big Cat (3-0 in GOTY’s) (@BarstoolBigCat) January 29, 2022
Next time we see Tom Brady I bet he looks like Thor from End Game. pic.twitter.com/ki6OmKJOnc— Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) January 29, 2022
tom brady tasting a strawberry for the first time pic.twitter.com/PqU7Kyx7oU— charles (bic fizzle stan) mcdonald (@FourVerts) January 29, 2022
I’m so excited for you to try food @TomBrady you’re gonna love it— #HonkHonk (@ColeyMick) January 29, 2022
Tom Brady dominated football for this long. 😂 pic.twitter.com/kpeQzQuGdp— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 29, 2022
On Friday (January 28), CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported "several sources who are within Brady's inner circle anticipate" his retirement announcement in the coming weeks.
Brady immediately faced questions about his NFL future after the team's NFC Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday (January 23).
"Truthfully guys, I'm thinking about this game," Brady said after the 30-27 loss, which came on a last-second field goal after the Bucs rallied back from a 27-3 second-half deficit, via ESPN.
Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022
More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg
Statement from Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee: pic.twitter.com/vbUhSToYtT— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022
On Sunday (January 23), sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington that the 44-year-old quarterback was undecided about his NFL future and planned to take time after the season ends to asses how he feels mentally and physically, as well as his family's desires, before making deciding on his 23rd NFL season.
Brady's postgame comments reiterated that report following the Bucs' elimination loss.
"I haven't put a lot of thought into it, so you know, we will just take it day by day and kind of see where we are at," Brady said.
Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243).
The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers), before joining the Bucs as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, last February.