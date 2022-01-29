Twitter Reacts To News Of Tom Brady's Reported Retirement

By Jason Hall

January 29, 2022

Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots Vs. Atlanta Falcons At NRG Stadium
Photo: Getty Images

Numerous teammates, colleagues and fans reacted to news of Tom Brady's reported retirement decision

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me" on Saturday (January 29) afternoon.

Brady's company, TB12Sports, shared a since-deleted tweet listing the legendary quarterback's accolades, seemingly acknowledging the report minutes later.

"7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady."

Brady's agent, Don Yee, responded to the reports clarifying that Brady himself "will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy," although noting that he wasn't "getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported."

Longtime New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman -- who retired last offseason -- immediately responded to news of Brady's retirement with a photo of the quarterback and his favorite nickname included.

"Thanks for the memories, babe @Tom Brady," Edelman tweeted.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, who played alongside Brady the past two seasons, also praised the legendary quarterback amid his reported retirement decision.

"The best ever. Congratulations bro @TomBrady grateful to have gotten to share the field with you! Much love fam," Godwin tweeted with a goat (G.O.A.T.) emoji.

"Thanks for everything big bro it was an honor @TomBrady," Evans tweeted with a goat emoji.

Here are numerous other responses to Brady's reported retirement:

On Friday (January 28), CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported "several sources who are within Brady's inner circle anticipate" his retirement announcement in the coming weeks.

Brady immediately faced questions about his NFL future after the team's NFC Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday (January 23).

"Truthfully guys, I'm thinking about this game," Brady said after the 30-27 loss, which came on a last-second field goal after the Bucs rallied back from a 27-3 second-half deficit, via ESPN.

On Sunday (January 23), sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington that the 44-year-old quarterback was undecided about his NFL future and planned to take time after the season ends to asses how he feels mentally and physically, as well as his family's desires, before making deciding on his 23rd NFL season.

Brady's postgame comments reiterated that report following the Bucs' elimination loss.

"I haven't put a lot of thought into it, so you know, we will just take it day by day and kind of see where we are at," Brady said.

Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243).

The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers), before joining the Bucs as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, last February.

