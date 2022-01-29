Twitter Reacts To News Of Tom Brady's Reported Retirement

Numerous teammates, colleagues and fans reacted to news of Tom Brady's reported retirement decision

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me" on Saturday (January 29) afternoon.

Brady's company, TB12Sports, shared a since-deleted tweet listing the legendary quarterback's accolades, seemingly acknowledging the report minutes later.

"7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady."

Brady's agent, Don Yee, responded to the reports clarifying that Brady himself "will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy," although noting that he wasn't "getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported."

Longtime New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman -- who retired last offseason -- immediately responded to news of Brady's retirement with a photo of the quarterback and his favorite nickname included.

"Thanks for the memories, babe @Tom Brady," Edelman tweeted.