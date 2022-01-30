This Is The Best Spot To Get A Beer In Arizona

There's nothing quite like a refreshing, cold beer to get your weekend started. But where are you getting it from?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best spots in the United States to grab a beer. Whether you're going solo for a brew after work or meeting up with friends, the health and wellness site has you covered.

"Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning beers and breweries, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a beer in every state across the U.S.," Eat This, Not That! said on its website.

In Arizona, the best spot to get a beer is Superstition Meadery in Prescott. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the brewery:

"Superstition Meadery ships its beers all over the country, but nothing beats going to the tasting room in Prescott. The owners take their mission statement "to reintroduce the world's oldest fermented beverage to mankind" very seriously. During the past decade, they've introduced over 300 meads and hard ciders."

Superstition Meadery is located at 120 West Gurley Street in Prescott.

To see the full list of the best places to get a beer in the United States, click here.