This Is The Best Spot To Get A Beer In Kentucky

There's nothing quite like a refreshing, cold beer to get your weekend started. But where are you getting it from?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best spots in the United States to grab a beer. Whether you're going solo for a brew after work or meeting up with friends, the health and wellness site has you covered.

"Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning beers and breweries, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a beer in every state across the U.S.," Eat This, Not That! said on its website.

In Kentucky, the best spot to get a beer is West Sixth Brewing in Lexington. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the brewery:

Head to West Sixth Brewing to sample its beloved beers—and you can do so guilt-free, because the brewery donates six percent of its annual net profits to philanthropic causes. Located on the Lexington Brewgrass Trail, you can also take an hour long tour which, of course, includes free samples of West Sixth's mainstay brews.

West Sixth Brewing is located at 501 West 6th St. #100 in Lexington.

To see the full list of the best places to get a beer in the United States, click here.