This Is The Best Spot To Get A Beer In Nevada

There's nothing quite like a refreshing, cold beer to get your weekend started. But where are you getting it from?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best spots in the United States to grab a beer. Whether you're going solo for a brew after work or meeting up with friends, the health and wellness site has you covered.

"Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning beers and breweries, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a beer in every state across the U.S.," Eat This, Not That! said on its website.

In Nevada, the best spot to get a beer is CraftHaus Brewery in Henderson and Las Vegas. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the brewery:

Inspired by European breweries, CraftHaus Brewery has a fantastic atmosphere thanks to its open space, colorful decor, and comfy seating. CraftHaus has been named Reader's Choice for Favorite Local Brewery in Las Vegas Weekly and Nevada's Greenest Brewery and Best Family Owned Business in Nevada Entrepreneur Magazine.

"The beers were fabulous. Unlike any other brewery I've been to. This place feels upscale and artsy. Fun and new," wrote one reviewer, who recommended ordering the Sparks of Joy and a charcuterie board.

CraftHaus Brewery is located at 7350 Eastgate Road STE 110 in Henderson. The Las Vegas location is located at 197 E. California Ave. #130.

To see the full list of the best places to get a beer in the United States, click here.