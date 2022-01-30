This Is The Best Spot To Get A Beer In Utah

There's nothing quite like a refreshing, cold beer to get your weekend started. But where are you getting it from?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best spots in the United States to grab a beer. Whether you're going solo for a brew after work or meeting up with friends, the health and wellness site has you covered.

"Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning beers and breweries, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a beer in every state across the U.S.," Eat This, Not That! said on its website.

In Utah, the best spot to get a beer is Shades Brewing in Salt Lake City. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the brewery:

Located in the heart of Salt Lake City, Shades Brewing prides itself on its unique, award-winning craft beers and unconventional setting. One reviewer said she never liked beer until she visited Shades and became an instant convert after her son introduced her to a brew.

"They are so inventive! When I think, 'hey this would be good in a beer,' all I gotta do is head to Shades!" wrote another customer, proving that Shades has been successful in its mission. "I just tried the nog ale and it is fantastic!"

Shades Brewing is located at 154 West Utopia Avenue in South Salt Lake.

To see the full list of the best places to get a beer in the United States, click here.