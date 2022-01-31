Attempted Kidnapping Outside New Orleans Home Caught On Video

An alleged attempted kidnapping outside a New Orleans home has police searching for answers.

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two men suspected of trying to kidnap a 34-year-old woman as she walked down Dauphine Street Thursday (January 27) night, per WWLTV. The incident was captured by a home surveillance camera which showed a dark sedan stop near an intersection in the Marigny before two men exit the vehicle as the woman walked by. One man, wearing a mask, grabbed the woman and tried to push her into the back seat of the car while the other also tried to force her inside the vehicle.

According to the news outlet, the woman managed to escape when the suspects fled the scene after seeing headlights approaching the area.

Video of the incident, seen below, was shared with the Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.

**Warning: This video could be upsetting for many viewers.