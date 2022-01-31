Bet Turns $20 Wager Into $579,020 During Conference Championship Weekend

One person turned a $20 bet into a $579,020 payout during NFL Conference Championship Weekend.

FanDuel Sportsbook's verified Twitter account shared a screengrab of a wager placed on correct score predictions for both the AFC and NFC championship games, which accurately predicted the Cincinnati Bengals defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, and the Los Angeles Rams defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, on Sunday (January 30).

The screengrab was credited to Instagram user @jetthonig_.

"$20 → $579K There's 𝗡𝗢 𝗪𝗔𝗬. There's just 𝗡𝗢 𝗪𝗔𝗬. The most 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗘 parlay you'll ever see, guaranteed. (via IG / jetthonig_)," Fanduel Sportsbook tweeted Sunday night.