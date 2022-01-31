Bet Turns $20 Wager Into $579,020 During Conference Championship Weekend

By Jason Hall

January 31, 2022

Los Angeles Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 during a NFC championship football game at SoFi Stadium.
Photo: Getty Images

One person turned a $20 bet into a $579,020 payout during NFL Conference Championship Weekend.

FanDuel Sportsbook's verified Twitter account shared a screengrab of a wager placed on correct score predictions for both the AFC and NFC championship games, which accurately predicted the Cincinnati Bengals defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, and the Los Angeles Rams defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, on Sunday (January 30).

The screengrab was credited to Instagram user @jetthonig_.

"$20 → $579K There's 𝗡𝗢 𝗪𝗔𝗬. There's just 𝗡𝗢 𝗪𝗔𝗬. The most 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗘 parlay you'll ever see, guaranteed. (via IG / jetthonig_)," Fanduel Sportsbook tweeted Sunday night.

The Bengals-Chiefs prediction had +22000 odds and the Rams-49ers prediction had +13000 odds, totaling +2895000 odds as a two-leg parlay.

Cincinnati upset Kansas City after forcing an interception on the Chiefs' opening overtime possession before quarterback Joe Burrow led a nine-play, 42-yard drive capped off by Evan McPherson's 31-yard game winning field goal.

The Rams trailed 17-7 entering the fourth quarter before scoring 13 unanswered points, which included Matthew Stafford's 11-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp and later two field goals by Matt Gay.

The Rams will become the second team to appear in a Super Bowl at their home stadium during Super Bowl LVI after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won at Raymond James Stadium last year.

