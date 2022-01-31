Getting Over A Breakup? These Songs Are Guaranteed To Help You Move On

When it comes to breakups, moving on is one of the hardest things to do. Everyone at one point in their lives has, or will, experience the pain of parting ways with the person you once couldn't go a day without.

Many musicians have made careers out of making hit records pertaining to relationships ending. There's even an old saying that most artists make some of their best art post-breakup. Artists like Adele, Beyonce and Summer Walker have been praised for creating anthems that help both men and women during the "moving on" segment of the healing process. On the inspiration behind her 2011 Grammy Award winning single "Rolling In The Deep", Adele told Spin:

"It’s me saying, ‘Get the fuck out of my house instead of me begging him to come back. It’s my musical equivalent of saying things in the heat of the moment and word-vomiting. It was my reaction to being told my life was going to be lonely and boring and rubbish, and that I was a weak person if I didn’t stay in the relationship. I was very insulted, and wrote that as a sort of **** you.”