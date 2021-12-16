2021 Break-Ups: The Biggest Celebrity Splits And Divorces Of The Year

From the end of relationships to the end of a social media era, 2021 was a year of endings for many things. Not only did Facebook part ways with it's infamous moniker, back in February, Kim Kardashian seemingly ended things with Kanye West when she filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable difference.

Eight months later, in October, things seemed to be going well with the famous couple as Kanye accompanied the KKW Beauty creator as she hosted Saturday Night Live. However, fans were shocked to see Kim holding hands with SNL star Pete Davidson just one month later.