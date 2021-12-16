2021 Break-Ups: The Biggest Celebrity Splits And Divorces Of The Year
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 16, 2021
From the end of relationships to the end of a social media era, 2021 was a year of endings for many things. Not only did Facebook part ways with it's infamous moniker, back in February, Kim Kardashian seemingly ended things with Kanye West when she filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable difference.
Eight months later, in October, things seemed to be going well with the famous couple as Kanye accompanied the KKW Beauty creator as she hosted Saturday Night Live. However, fans were shocked to see Kim holding hands with SNL star Pete Davidson just one month later.
Kim Kardashian rocking Yeezy 700 Creams while holding Pete's hand... pic.twitter.com/3NJVSrzXhQ— Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) November 19, 2021
Despite their split, Kanye has made many attempts to get his wife back. During his Free Larry Hoover Concert on Thursday night, Ye wasn't shy about pleading for his estranged wife to 'come back' to him, as millions of viewers watched on. As he rapped his award winning hit "Runaway", Kanye sang:
"I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly."
How to win your wife back 101. #Runaway #Kanye #Ye #Kimberly #Drake #AmazonMusic #FreeLarryHoover pic.twitter.com/K2gASMjfwQ— The Kid From Buffalo (@KidFromBuffalo) December 10, 2021
Kimye isn't the only couple who decided to end things this year. Take a look below at some of the biggest break ups of 2021.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
After two years of dating, the Camila and Shawn announced their split in November. The pair released a joint statement via Instagram sharing:
"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman
The "Big Little Lies" star finalized her divorce from Karl Glusman in August after two years of marriage.
Shia LeBeouf and Margaret Qualley
The stars called it quits back in January, with a source claiming, "They're just in different places in their lives."
Johnny Middlebrooks and Cely Vazquez
The Love Island USA season 2runners-ups ended things back in January. Cely released a statement, sharing:
"I wanted to share with you that Johnny and I are no longer together. Now it's simply time for each of us to focus on our own personal journey."
Dale Moss and Clare Crawley
The Bachelorette stars split for a second time back in September after calling it quits for the first time in January. Crawley says she "found peace in so many ways" following breakup. As for Dale, he claims that Crawley blocked his number amid their split.
Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch
The Aussie actress split from Busch in February after five months of dating. The star confirmed the news, telling fans that the relationship had “just run its course".
Saweetie and Quavo
The rapstress and the Migos member broke up back in match. After much speculation and back and forth on social media between the pair, Saweetie confirmed the news via Twitter, simply writing:
"I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character."
Chantel Jeffries and Drew Taggart
The Chainsmokers star and the model parted ways back in March. However, sources say "it was an amicable breakup, and they remain friends.”
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Back in April, the Hollywood A-Listers officially called off their engagement, announcing in a joint statement:
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so."
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin
Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April after six years of marriage. The Country singer shared in a social media post:
"I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal."
Bill and Melinda Gates
The billionaire couple announced their split in May after 27 years of marriage. The software developer shared a statement about the split via Twitter and confirmed that although there was no prenup involved, there is a separation agreement in place.
John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler
The comedian and his wife called it quits back in May, after six years of marriage.
Liam Payne and Maya Henry
Back in June, just one year after they announced they're engagement, the One Direction star and the 21-year old beauty split. Shortly after, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors after being spotted together in July.
Carmelo and La La Anthony
The actress filed for divorce in June after 11 years of marriage -- although the pair have been officially separated since 2017.
Nelly and Shantel Jackson
Miss Jackson broke the news via Instagram that she and the Country Grammar rapper split after six years of dating.
Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish
The actress and her director husband separated in August after 8 years of marriage.
Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor
After the six months of dating, the comedian and the Bridgerton star split in August. Pete has since been linked to Kim Kardashian.
Taryn Manning and Anne Cline
In October, the hot pair announced that they were ending their relationship just four months after being engaged.
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes
The singer announced his split from Frumes in September, just four months after they welcomed a baby boy. Just one month after, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors after being spotted out and about together.
Elon Musk and Grimes
After three years and one child together, the pair announced their split in September.
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi
In September, the singer and model decided to call it quits after 17 years together, and three years of marriage.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
The young parents split in October at a tumultuous family dispute.
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline of Outer Banks
The Outer Banks stars called it quits in November after one year together. However, just one month later, rumors began swirling that the pair plans to 'give it another try'.
Stevie J and Faith Evans
In November, Stevie J filed for divorce from the singer after three years of marriage. The producer has since apologized, and he and Faith are still spending the holidays together amid divorce.