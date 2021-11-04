Summer Walker Reveals Intimate Meaning Behind Songs From 'Still Over It'
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 5, 2021
The day is finally here, R&B lovers.
Summer Walker released her highly anticipated album Still Over It on Friday and fans took to social media to celebrate. The excitement leading up to Walker's sophomore LP had music lovers of all ages eagerly awaiting the release of the 20-track project. One fan joked, "Twas the night before Summer Walker", while another added, "It’s Summer Walker eve."
It’s Summer Walker eve 🥳— Mutheleo (@Muhasaaa) November 4, 2021
The chart topping songstress sat down with iHeartRadio to dish on all things Still Over It, including the meaning behind some of her favorite songs from the record. About Track 3 entitled, "No Love" ft. SZA, Summer shared:
"'No Love' is a song just saying you rather be with somebody with no love, no ties, no serious stuff, just have fun. Cause when you tried it out the first time, you got played."
On song number nine, "Constant B.S", the star added:
"'Constant BS' is self explanatory as well. Just about someone doing constant b******* at all times of the day and night. And you're just over it. Irritated."
The star-studded follow-up to Summer's 2019 debut Over It, features appearances by Pharrell, Ciara, Omarion, Ari Lennox, SZA, Cardi B, and Lil Durk.
OFFICIAL TRACKLIST FOR “STILL OVER IT” 11/5 pic.twitter.com/1dtHFR4eUA— SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) November 2, 2021
Summer took to Instagram to announce the release of Still Over it on Friday, sharing with her 4 million followers:
"My new album “Still Over It” out now on all platforms! Now go find that wall and slide down it! (Link in bio)"
Check out Summer Walker's debut album Still Over It, streaming everywhere now.