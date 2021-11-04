Summer Walker Reveals Intimate Meaning Behind Songs From 'Still Over It'

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 5, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The day is finally here, R&B lovers.

Summer Walker released her highly anticipated album Still Over It on Friday and fans took to social media to celebrate. The excitement leading up to Walker's sophomore LP had music lovers of all ages eagerly awaiting the release of the 20-track project. One fan joked, "Twas the night before Summer Walker", while another added, "It’s Summer Walker eve."

The chart topping songstress sat down with iHeartRadio to dish on all things Still Over It, including the meaning behind some of her favorite songs from the record. About Track 3 entitled, "No Love" ft. SZA, Summer shared:

"'No Love' is a song just saying you rather be with somebody with no love, no ties, no serious stuff, just have fun. Cause when you tried it out the first time, you got played."

On song number nine, "Constant B.S", the star added:

"'Constant BS' is self explanatory as well. Just about someone doing constant b******* at all times of the day and night. And you're just over it. Irritated."

The star-studded follow-up to Summer's 2019 debut Over It, features appearances by Pharrell, Ciara, Omarion, Ari Lennox, SZA, Cardi B, and Lil Durk.

Summer took to Instagram to announce the release of Still Over it on Friday, sharing with her 4 million followers:

"My new album “Still Over It” out now on all platforms! Now go find that wall and slide down it! (Link in bio)"

Check out Summer Walker's debut album Still Over It, streaming everywhere now.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices