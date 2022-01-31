Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Bar Food

By Ginny Reese

January 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Bars are the perfect place for people to gather together, enjoy a drink, and eat some delicious bar food. Whether you're into finger-food charcuterie boards, loaded nachos with every topping imaginable, or just some classic sliders, I think we can all agree that bar food is some of the most perfect comfort food there is.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best bar food. The website, "From Knoxville's duck confit fries to Seattle's garlic burrata pull-apart bread, this list of some of the best bar food options throughout the States proves that bar food is so much more than just chips and peanuts."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best bar food in all of Arizona comes from The Kettle Black Kitchen and Pub in Phoenix. So what makes this bar's food so special? The website explains:

"If you find yourself in Phoenix, Arizona, try the Bavarian Pretzel with mustard or cheese sauce (or both) at The Kettle Black Kitchen and Pub. Served fresh and pillow-soft, this baked delicacy is one to write home about."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best bar food.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices