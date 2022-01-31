Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Bar Food

Bars are the perfect place for people to gather together, enjoy a drink, and eat some delicious bar food. Whether you're into finger-food charcuterie boards, loaded nachos with every topping imaginable, or just some classic sliders, I think we can all agree that bar food is some of the most perfect comfort food there is.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best bar food. The website, "From Knoxville's duck confit fries to Seattle's garlic burrata pull-apart bread, this list of some of the best bar food options throughout the States proves that bar food is so much more than just chips and peanuts."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best bar food in all of Arizona comes from The Kettle Black Kitchen and Pub in Phoenix. So what makes this bar's food so special? The website explains:

"If you find yourself in Phoenix, Arizona, try the Bavarian Pretzel with mustard or cheese sauce (or both) at The Kettle Black Kitchen and Pub. Served fresh and pillow-soft, this baked delicacy is one to write home about."

