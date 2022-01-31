Here's Where To Get Kentucky's Best Bar Food

Bars are the perfect place for people to gather together, enjoy a drink, and eat some delicious bar food. Whether you're into finger-food charcuterie boards, loaded nachos with every topping imaginable, or just some classic sliders, I think we can all agree that bar food is some of the most perfect comfort food there is.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best bar food. The website, "From Knoxville's duck confit fries to Seattle's garlic burrata pull-apart bread, this list of some of the best bar food options throughout the States proves that bar food is so much more than just chips and peanuts."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best bar food in all of Kentucky comes from Hammerheads in Louisville. So what makes this bar's food so special? The website explains:

"Hammerheads, the buzzy Louisville gastropub that also has patio dining, is a great place to go and enjoy a drink along with some classic bar food. A must-try is the pork belly tacos, which come served with jalapeño-lime mayo, pico de gallo, and cilantro, on soft corn tortillas."

