Here's Where To Get Nevada's Best Bar Food

Bars are the perfect place for people to gather together, enjoy a drink, and eat some delicious bar food. Whether you're into finger-food charcuterie boards, loaded nachos with every topping imaginable, or just some classic sliders, I think we can all agree that bar food is some of the most perfect comfort food there is.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best bar food. The website, "From Knoxville's duck confit fries to Seattle's garlic burrata pull-apart bread, this list of some of the best bar food options throughout the States proves that bar food is so much more than just chips and peanuts."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best bar food in all of Nevada comes from Bar Code Burger Bar in Las Vegas. So what makes this bar's food so special? The website explains:

"Bar Code Burger Bar is the family-owned bar, restaurant, and game lounge that is conveniently located right on the Las Vegas strip. Not only is it a great place to swing by to grab a pint and watch a game on one of the bar's 20 screens, but it's also the perfect spot to order some elevated bar food. A dish people love to snack on is the Bar Code chicken sandwich, which comes with grilled or buttermilk brined fried chicken, dill chips, shredded lettuce, and homemade Korean-inspired Bar Code sauce."

