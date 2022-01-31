Indiana Woman Drives Car Into Icy River, Thought Boat Ramp Was The Road

An Indiana woman had to be rescued from her vehicle after accidentally driving into an icy river, reported 13 WTHR.

Firefighters pulled the woman from the car, which was already partially submerged in the chilly water. The white SUV was on the White River in Broad Ripple on Monday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a runner was passing the area and saw the vehicle in the freezing water.

When firefighters arrived, the 33-year-old woman told them that she had mistaken the boat ramp for a road and that she didn't know how she made that mistake. The woman wasn't hurt, but was sent to the hospital to be checked out.

According to firefighters, the woman likely drove onto the river some time overnight. The SUV was about 75 feet down from the boat ramp and submerged up to its axles.

The Indianapolis fire Department wrote on Twitter:

"A runner on the Monon Trail at 67th & Cornell spotted this car & called 911. The woman driver was unharmed, telling FF’s she does not know how she made the mistake of thinking the boat ramp was a road. The car landed about 75 feet to the left of the ramp. Transported to Eskenazi."