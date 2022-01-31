MGK Changes Album Title After Getting Matching Tattoos With Travis Barker

Machine Gun Kelly officially announced his upcoming album born with horns last summer by posting a photo showing off matching tattoos with producer Travis Barker. The tats may be permanent, but apparently the title wasn't. MGK decided to change the name of the album and sat Barker down to break the news, while recording a TikTok.

“We’re friends no matter what, right?” MGK started the conversation.

“Yeah, of course,” the blink-182 drummer assured him.

“Okay,” MGK said, giving him a fist bump. “Remember when we got the new album name tattooed on our arms?”

“Mmhmm.”

“I’m changing the album name.”

Thankfully, Barker took the news well and reacted with a laugh. After they both got a chuckle in, the producer asked: “Okay, what’s the new album name?” And the screen flashes to reveal that the album is now called Mainstream Sellout.

