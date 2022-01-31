MGK Changes Album Title After Getting Matching Tattoos With Travis Barker

By Katrina Nattress

January 31, 2022

ABC's Coverage Of The 2020 American Music Awards
Photo: Walt Disney Television

Machine Gun Kelly officially announced his upcoming album born with horns last summer by posting a photo showing off matching tattoos with producer Travis Barker. The tats may be permanent, but apparently the title wasn't. MGK decided to change the name of the album and sat Barker down to break the news, while recording a TikTok.

“We’re friends no matter what, right?” MGK started the conversation.

“Yeah, of course,” the blink-182 drummer assured him.

“Okay,” MGK said, giving him a fist bump. “Remember when we got the new album name tattooed on our arms?”

“Mmhmm.”

“I’m changing the album name.”

Thankfully, Barker took the news well and reacted with a laugh. After they both got a chuckle in, the producer asked: “Okay, what’s the new album name?” And the screen flashes to reveal that the album is now called Mainstream Sellout.

Watch MGK's TikTok below.

Mainstream Sellout is one of two new albums MGK plans to put out this year. In October, he gave fans some more details about the upcoming project. “It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper – but I never like to do anything the same,” he said at the time. “Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied Tickets, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”

