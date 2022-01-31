Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée, Brother Make Comments On Chiefs' Loss

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, both shared public responses to the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 31).

Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on the Chiefs' opening overtime possession before Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led a nine-play, 42-yard drive capped off by Evan McPherson's 31-yard game winning field goal.

Brittany and Jackson, who have become the center of social media scrutiny amid Patrick's success, both shared public tweets addressing the loss on Sunday (January 30) night, which came in amid uncharacteristic struggles for the former NFL MVP.

"Still an amazing season & so much to be proud of!" Mahomes' fiancée, Brittany Matthews tweeted.

"#ChiefsKingdom," Jackson Mahomes posted.