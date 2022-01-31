Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée, Brother Make Comments On Chiefs' Loss
By Jason Hall
January 31, 2022
Patrick Mahomes' fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, both shared public responses to the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 31).
Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on the Chiefs' opening overtime possession before Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led a nine-play, 42-yard drive capped off by Evan McPherson's 31-yard game winning field goal.
Brittany and Jackson, who have become the center of social media scrutiny amid Patrick's success, both shared public tweets addressing the loss on Sunday (January 30) night, which came in amid uncharacteristic struggles for the former NFL MVP.
"Still an amazing season & so much to be proud of!" Mahomes' fiancée, Brittany Matthews tweeted.
"#ChiefsKingdom," Jackson Mahomes posted.
Still an amazing season & so much to be proud of! 🙏🏼❤️— Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 31, 2022
January 31, 2022
Both posts came after social media users criticized a video showing Matthews' viral celebration after the Chiefs' 36-33 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round last Sunday (January 23), which she said she was being "attacked" over.
"I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week," Matthews tweeted last Monday (January 24).
I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.— Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 25, 2022
Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don’t even know. 🤷🏼♀️— Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 25, 2022
Matthews also retweeted several local Kansas City reporters who defended her actions before once again tweeting, "Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don't even know," last Tuesday (January 25).
Matthews and her brother-in-law to be were once again the focus of numerous negative tweets after Jackson shared an Instagram story of Brittany popping open a bottle of champagne and spraying it over the Chiefs fans below her luxury suite while her fiancé's younger brother screams.
The video was reshared on Twitter by Barstool Sports personality Sean 'Quigs' Quigley, who sarcastically tweeted, "Hopefully there were no kids in the crowd tonight. Wouldn't want anyone to have to go to jail tonight."
Hopefully there were no kids in the crowd tonight. Wouldn’t want anyone to have to go to jail tonight pic.twitter.com/ggcJN6Vxfl— Quigs (@BigSeanQ_) January 24, 2022
A second video of Matthews calling out doubters and haters was also reshared by Twitter user @2kaRask with the caption, "You let her win. Hope you're happy."
The video shared in the post has already gotten 3.5 thousand views as of Monday afternoon.
You let her win. Hope you’re happy. pic.twitter.com/RNduoF6NiL— Caylee (@2kaRask) January 24, 2022
Several other users also joked at the expense of Mahomes' fiancée and brother with many tweeting that they were cheering against the Chiefs ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game solely because of Brittany and Jackson.
Naturally, many Twitter users took joy in the Chiefs' loss at Mahomes' fiancée and brother's expense.
Show Brittany Mahomes🍾 #BengalsvsChiefs— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 30, 2022
Can we all start donating to Joe Burrow’s charity? $9 for eliminating Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes? pic.twitter.com/vVlWhKWMUr— Nick B. (@BufBillsLifer) January 30, 2022
Jackson Mahomes right now pic.twitter.com/JhhwBKkWeC— Steve Arduini (@steve_arduini) January 30, 2022
When the nation was in distress over having to see Jackson and Brittany Mahomes in the Super Bowl, a young man courageously took the challenge to make sure that wouldn’t happen. pic.twitter.com/JsJZfWEqD3— Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) January 30, 2022
The duo's actions have long been the subject of social media scrutiny, which included Jackson infuriating many fans after sharing a TikTok post in which he danced on the number of late Washington Football Team star Sean Taylor during a game in which Washington retired the legendary safety's number while hosting the Chiefs in October.
Additionally, a video of Jackson and Brittany went viral earlier this year when fans pointed out that Mahomes seemed to look annoyed as the two hammed it up for the camera while he ate chips at a restaurant.
Man they got hostage videos on TikTok now https://t.co/1CVQdwjNsy— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 29, 2021
Patrick Mahomes finished Sunday's game with 275 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on 26 of 39 passing, while also recording 19 yards on three rushing attempts.