Shawn Mendes Shows Off His Muscles While Playing Basketball Shirtless

Mendes first announced the 'Wonder' tour back in September. It's been more than a year since Mendes released Wonder. The album dropped back in December 2020. “I sincerely hope you love this album even half as much as I do,” Mendes wrote of the album in a handwritten letter to fans at the time. “Wonder taught me freedom & how to surrender to the magic of art. Songs from the heart & sounds from another time and world. I love you all so much, thank you for the support for so many years."

Shortly after the album's release, Wonder became Mendes’ fourth full-length project to debut atop of the Billboard 200. Among the 22-year-old’s previous works to debut at the top spot include Handwritten (No. 1 in May 2015), Illuminate (No. 1 in October 2016), and his self-titled third studio album (No. 1 in June 2018).

Though he had to postpone some dates, Wonder: The World Tour will be Mendes' first time back on the road since 2019. His Netflix documentary In Wonder, which also premiered in 2020, followed the superstar during his previous world tour.