Shawn Mendes Shows Off His Muscles While Playing Basketball Shirtless
By Emily Lee
January 31, 2022
Maybe if this whole music thing doesn't work out for Shawn Mendes, he can shoot his shot as an NBA star. Over the weekend, the 'It'll Be Okay' singer shared a series of black-and-white photos of himself on the basketball court.
Mendes tagged his location as Hawaii in the Instagram post, which likely explains his shirtlessness. The 23-year-old artist put his muscles on prominent display throughout the photoshoot, as well.
Basketball wasn't the only thing Mendes was up to this weekend, either. Unfortunately, Mendes had to make some upsetting business decisions over the past few days. He announced his highly anticipated tour of the United Kingdom and Europe has been postponed.
"I'm so sorry I won't be able to see you guys sooner," he wrote on Instagram. "We, unfortunately, were forced to move the UK/EU tour dates to 2023 due to the pandemic. The tour will now start in June."
For fans wondering about his stateside dates, Mendes assured fans the "currently scheduled North American dates" will continue "as planned."
Mendes first announced the 'Wonder' tour back in September. It's been more than a year since Mendes released Wonder. The album dropped back in December 2020. “I sincerely hope you love this album even half as much as I do,” Mendes wrote of the album in a handwritten letter to fans at the time. “Wonder taught me freedom & how to surrender to the magic of art. Songs from the heart & sounds from another time and world. I love you all so much, thank you for the support for so many years."
Shortly after the album's release, Wonder became Mendes’ fourth full-length project to debut atop of the Billboard 200. Among the 22-year-old’s previous works to debut at the top spot include Handwritten (No. 1 in May 2015), Illuminate (No. 1 in October 2016), and his self-titled third studio album (No. 1 in June 2018).
Though he had to postpone some dates, Wonder: The World Tour will be Mendes' first time back on the road since 2019. His Netflix documentary In Wonder, which also premiered in 2020, followed the superstar during his previous world tour.