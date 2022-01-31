This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Louisiana

If you're looking for a place to grab a bite to eat, you can always stop by one of the many tried and true popular restaurants or food chains around the state for a meal that is sure to please. However, some of the best food comes from hidden gems and little known restaurants.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in each state, including this spot hidden inside a Louisiana grocery store. According to the food blog:

"From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we've rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US."

So what restaurant was named the best "hole-in-the-wall" place to eat in Louisiana?

Billeaud's Meat & Grocery

If you're not paying attention, you may drive past one of the best spots to eat in Louisiana. Billeaud's has plenty of meats you can purchase to cook yourself, but they also offer delicious daily lunch specials throughout the week. Check out their Facebook page to see what they're serving up each day.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about Louisiana's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant:

"There are three Billeaud's – two in Broussard, including the original location attached to a gas station, and one in nearby New Iberia – and each one is as unassuming yet reliably delicious as the next. Around since 1889, it's best known for boudin, a Cajun sausage made with pork and rice, though the rotating plate lunches are excellent too."

Check out the full report here.