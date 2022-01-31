Washington State's Tiniest Town Is Home To Only 1 Person

Most states are known for their bustling cities and metro areas. Small towns can be their own marvels, too. Whether it's quirky customs, unique locales, or the simple fact that some only have a handful of residents, they bring their own charm to the table.

As Home Beautiful says, "When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small-town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest! ... Many of these towns have just one, two, or three lonesome locals."

The website also found the smallest towns in every state, including Washington state! The tiniest place in the Evergreen State is...

The town of Laurier!

What's stunning about this town is that it's only home to 1 person! If you alone drop by, it literally doubles its population. Located in Ferry County, Laurier only takes up 16 square miles.

Writers point out that the town is the main passing point between Washington state and Canada. According to the U.S. General Services Administration, there are only three buildings in Laurier: a border station and two border station residences.

If you want to see more tiny towns across America, check out Home Beautiful's full article here.