Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Files For 'Money Mac' Trademark

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson has filed for a trademark for his nickname.

According to Fansided, McPherson filed for the trademark "Money Mac."

Darren Rovell of Action Network tweeted about the trademark filing with a photo. He captioned the tweet,

"Bengals kicker Evan McPherson filed a trademark application for MONEY MAC leading up to the AFC Championship game. MONEY MAC is headed to the Super Bowl. Filing by lawyer @Darren Heitner."

The Bengals rookie has had an amazing season so far. During the regular NFL season, McPherson did not miss a field goal while on the road. In 17 games, he made 28 of 33 field goal attempts, which didn't stop there.

During the three playoff games for the Bengals, McPherson made all 12 field goals, two of which won the game for the team.

The game-winning field goals were against the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round with a final score of 19-16 and in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, making the final score 27-24.