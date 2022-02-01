Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Files For 'Money Mac' Trademark

By Hannah DeRuyter

February 1, 2022

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals
Photo: Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson has filed for a trademark for his nickname.

According to Fansided, McPherson filed for the trademark "Money Mac."

Darren Rovell of Action Network tweeted about the trademark filing with a photo. He captioned the tweet,

"Bengals kicker Evan McPherson filed a trademark application for MONEY MAC leading up to the AFC Championship game. MONEY MAC is headed to the Super Bowl. Filing by lawyer @Darren Heitner."

The Bengals rookie has had an amazing season so far. During the regular NFL season, McPherson did not miss a field goal while on the road. In 17 games, he made 28 of 33 field goal attempts, which didn't stop there.

During the three playoff games for the Bengals, McPherson made all 12 field goals, two of which won the game for the team.

The game-winning field goals were against the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round with a final score of 19-16 and in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, making the final score 27-24.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Superbowl on Sunday, February 13, at SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California.

Kickoff is at 5:30 ET.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices