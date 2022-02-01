'Bet All Your Money There' Anitta Doubles Down On Bengals Super Bowl Win

Singer and songwriter Anitta was a guest on Fallon Tonight and gave Jimmy Fallon some interesting financial advice.

In a TikTok posted by Fallon Tonight, Anitta tells Fallon that he can bet all of his money on the Cincinnati Bengals winning the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 13).

"The Bengals are gonna win for sure. I know for a fact. You can bet all your money there," she told Fallon. The crowd laughs and Fallon says that he might take her advice.

But the best part of the video is when she tells Fallon how she knows the Bengals are going to win.

"Do you know how I know they're gonna win?" she asked Fallon. "Cause one of my men is playing there."

Fallon asked what she meant by that and she went on to say, "Cause I have... In each different city. I'm traveling a lot."

The crowd and Fallon burst into laughter, then Anitta hilariously adds, "I know they are gonna win because I'm going to make sure that he has a great night before."