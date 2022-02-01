'Bet All Your Money There' Anitta Doubles Down On Bengals Super Bowl Win

By Hannah DeRuyter

February 1, 2022

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented By Capital One - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Singer and songwriter Anitta was a guest on Fallon Tonight and gave Jimmy Fallon some interesting financial advice.

In a TikTok posted by Fallon Tonight, Anitta tells Fallon that he can bet all of his money on the Cincinnati Bengals winning the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 13).

"The Bengals are gonna win for sure. I know for a fact. You can bet all your money there," she told Fallon. The crowd laughs and Fallon says that he might take her advice.

But the best part of the video is when she tells Fallon how she knows the Bengals are going to win.

"Do you know how I know they're gonna win?" she asked Fallon. "Cause one of my men is playing there."

Fallon asked what she meant by that and she went on to say, "Cause I have... In each different city. I'm traveling a lot."

The crowd and Fallon burst into laughter, then Anitta hilariously adds, "I know they are gonna win because I'm going to make sure that he has a great night before."

@fallontonight

@anitta is going to make sure the @Cincinnati Bengals win the Super Bowl 👀 #AnittaOnFallon

♬ original sound - FallonTonight

The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13, at SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California.

Kickoff is at 5:30 ET.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices