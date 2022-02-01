Cheekwood Announces Its Biggest Spring Festival Ever

Cheekwood Estate is known for its beautiful gardens, and its spring festival shows off the blooms each year. For this year's annual Cheekwood in Bloom festival, set to begin in March, the botanical garden and museum plans to go even bigger to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Cheekwood in Bloom will open March 12 and run through April 10, giving visitors a chance to view 250,000 colorful blooms of all types and usher in the start of spring, FOX 17 reports. According to the event website:

"There's no place more beautiful than Cheekwood in the spring as more than 250,000 tulips, daffodils and spring blooming bulbs spill from our gardens, creating a colorful, showstopping experience you won't forget."

Peter Grimaldi, vice president of Cheekwood Gardens and Facilities, the festival will include more blooms than previous festivals after 100,000 daffodils were plants in the fall.

"I'm excited to activate our permanent and perennial daffodil collection to effectively double the number of blooms on display," said Grimaldi, "and I love how the design and color palette reference the yellow daffodils and pull the new feature in the Color Garden."

In addition to the flowers, visitors can experience various workshops and programs as well as musical performances. For more information about Cheekwood in Bloom or to purchase tickets, visit the website here.