Here's Where North Carolina Ranks On List Of Best States For Singles

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and depending on your relationship status, you may be either eagerly anticipating the most romantic holiday of the year or dreading it entirely.

WalletHub compared each state to determine which are the best places for singles and dating life. While the top spots are occupied by states like California and New York, some of the rankings may come as a surprise.

So where does North Carolina fall on the list of best states for singles?

Coming in at Number 19 overall, North Carolina ranks relatively high on the list. The number of romantic and fun activities are in the Top 10, while the list of dating opportunities and "economics," such as the costs of movies and salons and even the unemployment rate for singles, are about average compared to the rest of the country.

To determine the list, WalletHub compared each of the 50 states across three factors: dating economics, dating opportunities and romance & fun. These factors were then evaluated using 30 relevant metrics, including share of single adults, online-dating opportunities, gender balance of singles, movie costs, job growth rate, community well-being index, restaurants per capita, nightlife options per capita, crime rate, online dating safety and many more.

Check out the full report here.