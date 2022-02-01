Kentucky Utility Companies Prepping For Potentially Dangerous Ice Storm

Kentucky is facing a potentially damaging and dangerous ice storm that's moving into our region. In preparation, utility companies are gearing up for the worst, reported WKYT.

Joe Arnold with Kentucky Electric Cooperatives says that co-ops are ensuring that they are fully stocked with equipment, that workers are geared up and ready to go, and that people are aware of the threat that the ice storm poses. He says that he is hopeful the ice storm won't be as bad as last February's storms.

According to Arnold, the entire electric infrastructure, including poles, wires, conductors, and transformers can be compromised during a catastrophic ice storm. These damages can cause prolonged outages. Arnold explained:

"Ice is probably the most catastrophic kind of weather that any electric utility can face. Our crews, right now, they’re fueling up, they’re gearing up. We’re also in touch with states and co-op crews from other parts of the country to be able to come here to Kentucky and help us if that ice hits."

So how can we be prepared?

Arnold says to make sure you have flashlights, emergency kits, and non-perishable food items. Also ensure all electronics are charged up in case you need to make emergency calls. He also says its important to be careful of any heat that you try to generate during an outage due to the potential for carbon monoxide.