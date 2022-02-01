N.J. Weather Predictor Milltown Mel Dies Days Before Groundhog Day

Milltown Mel, who has served as the weather predictor during Groundhog Day in New Jersey the past several years, died just days before the annual local event.

Milltown Mel's Facebook account announced the groundhog's death Sunday (January 30), with the "feeling heartbroken" mood status, adding that the town would not be able to find a replacement in time for the annual event on Wednesday (February 2).

"We Wranglers are sad to report that Milltown Mel recently crossed over the rainbow bridge," Milltown Mel's Facebook post stated. "Considering the average lifespan of a Groundhog is about 3 years, that is not such a shock, but Mel left us at a tough time of year, when most of his fellow groundhogs are hibernating...so no babies will be available to replace him until this Spring. We tried everywhere to get a stand-in, but to no avail!

"On top of that, the county is not currently renting out the big Showmobile stage due to the pandemic, so we would have had that issue as well. We will work hard on getting us a new weather prognosticator for next year, till then please check out what all of Mel's cousins have to say on Feb 2nd.