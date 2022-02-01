This Is Arizona's Best Sweet Treat

Whether you're into frozen treats or delicious three layer cakes, finding the perfect desserts can be a fun challenge. When searching for the best dessert shop, you're probably looking for the best ingredients, the perfect atmosphere, and great ownership. But no worries, you don't need to look any further.

Eat This, Not That! made a list of each state's best sweet treats. The website states, "We scoured reviews, talked to locals, and even looked back on our own travels around the country to put together a definitive list of the best desserts across the U.S."

According to the website, the best sweet treat in all of Arizona is The John and Yoko at Super Chunk Sweet Treats in Scottsdale. What makes this decadent dessert stand out among the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"This locally-owned shop changes its menu regularly, but luckily the signature treat, a honey cake tres leches with mascarpone whipped cream and honeycomb candy—named after Beatle and his wife—is always on the menu."

