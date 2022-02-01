This Is Indiana's Best Sweet Treat

Whether you're into frozen treats or delicious three layer cakes, finding the perfect desserts can be a fun challenge. When searching for the best dessert shop, you're probably looking for the best ingredients, the perfect atmosphere, and great ownership. But no worries, you don't need to look any further.

Eat This, Not That! made a list of each state's best sweet treats. The website states, "We scoured reviews, talked to locals, and even looked back on our own travels around the country to put together a definitive list of the best desserts across the U.S."

According to the website, the best sweet treat in all of Indiana is the Margarita Pie at Pots & Pans in Indianapolis. What makes this decadent dessert stand out among the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"This pie, available by the slice or whole at Pots & Pans, is the perfect summer treat! Made with fresh limes and tequila, the crust is a mix of graham crackers and saltines—and the whole thing is sprinkled with flaky salt."

