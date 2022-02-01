This Is Kentucky's Best Sweet Treat

Whether you're into frozen treats or delicious three layer cakes, finding the perfect desserts can be a fun challenge. When searching for the best dessert shop, you're probably looking for the best ingredients, the perfect atmosphere, and great ownership. But no worries, you don't need to look any further.

Eat This, Not That! made a list of each state's best sweet treats. The website states, "We scoured reviews, talked to locals, and even looked back on our own travels around the country to put together a definitive list of the best desserts across the U.S."

According to the website, the best sweet treat in all of Kentucky is the Bourbon Aficionado at 610 Magnolia in Louisville. What makes this decadent dessert stand out among the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"This is one sophisticated dessert that is very adults-only at 610 Magnolia. Chef Lee's breakdown of bourbon drunken banana cake, brown butter ice cream butterscotch, chocolate Pappy maple syrup, and corn is not to be missed. Oh, and it also features smoke, too! Talk about putting on a show before you dig in…"

