This Is Nevada's Best Sweet Treat

Whether you're into frozen treats or delicious three layer cakes, finding the perfect desserts can be a fun challenge. When searching for the best dessert shop, you're probably looking for the best ingredients, the perfect atmosphere, and great ownership. But no worries, you don't need to look any further.

Eat This, Not That! made a list of each state's best sweet treats. The website states, "We scoured reviews, talked to locals, and even looked back on our own travels around the country to put together a definitive list of the best desserts across the U.S."

According to the website, the best sweet treat in all of Nevada is the Capello at Sinatra in Las Vegas. What makes this decadent dessert stand out among the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"The Capello, also known as the "Sinatra Hat" at the singer's namesake restaurant at Encore, Las Vegas, is a tiny Valrhona chocolate mousse fedora with panna cotta. It's adorable—and so rich!"

