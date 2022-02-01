Tickets Available For Lego-Inspired Pop-Up Bar In Indianapolis
By Ginny Reese
February 1, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A famous lego-inspired pop-up bar is coming to Indianapolis and tickets are now available, reported 13 WTHR.
The bar is called The Brick Bar and it's filled with over a million Lego bricks. Brick Bar manager Jason Young told WTHR:
"We actually build out the entire room to be interactive, so you can build on the walls as soon as you come in. Then, we have a host who likes to interact with other people, and we do a lot of different activities, a lot of different games where folks can win prizes."
The bar will be in town on March 18th and 19th. It will be open from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.
A 90-minute visit to the lego-inspired bar is only $22 per person. Only individuals age 21 and older will be allowed inside after 6 p.m. on both nights.
Click here to get your tickets.
Young said:
"If you are a Lego enthusiast, if you enjoy and always enjoyed that part of your childhood and you've carried that with you and ... you'd like to have a good time with music, tricks and friends, this is going to be the pop-up experience for you."