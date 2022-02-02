3 North Texas Residents Set To Star On Wheel Of Fortune This Week

By Ginny Reese

February 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Three North Texas residents will be competing on the classic game show Wheel of Fortune this week, reported CultureMap Fort Worth.

The three will find temporary fame as they make appearances on the TV show during a theme week, called "Celebrating the Local Flavor of..." That theme highlights different cities each night.

The show is spotlighting Dallas-Fort Worth on Thursday, February 3rd. The show will be working with local affiliate KTVT/CBS 11, which broadcasts every night at 6:30 p.m. Together, they will create segments and teasers to air during the episode.

Secondly, they will showcase three Dallas-Fort Worth residents on the show that night.

So who are the lucky three?

Katie Yorimitsu of Royse City, Chris Matta of Mesquite, and Dr. Kchristshan Howard of Cedar Hills are all set to take part.

Yorimitsu works at her family bakery in downtown Fate and is a mother of one. She says that she loves the show. She said, "It still feels crazy to be selected as a contestant."

Matta is an I.T. manager and a father of four children. He has watched the show since he was a child. He says that being selected for the show is "rewarding in so many ways," including having the praise of his four children and know that "if Grandfather was still with us, he would be over the moon."

Dr. Howard is a choir teacher and mother of four children. She has been watching the show for almost 30 years now and says that being selected as a contestant is a dream come true.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices