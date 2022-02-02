3 North Texas Residents Set To Star On Wheel Of Fortune This Week

Three North Texas residents will be competing on the classic game show Wheel of Fortune this week, reported CultureMap Fort Worth.

The three will find temporary fame as they make appearances on the TV show during a theme week, called "Celebrating the Local Flavor of..." That theme highlights different cities each night.

The show is spotlighting Dallas-Fort Worth on Thursday, February 3rd. The show will be working with local affiliate KTVT/CBS 11, which broadcasts every night at 6:30 p.m. Together, they will create segments and teasers to air during the episode.

Secondly, they will showcase three Dallas-Fort Worth residents on the show that night.

So who are the lucky three?

Katie Yorimitsu of Royse City, Chris Matta of Mesquite, and Dr. Kchristshan Howard of Cedar Hills are all set to take part.

Yorimitsu works at her family bakery in downtown Fate and is a mother of one. She says that she loves the show. She said, "It still feels crazy to be selected as a contestant."

Matta is an I.T. manager and a father of four children. He has watched the show since he was a child. He says that being selected for the show is "rewarding in so many ways," including having the praise of his four children and know that "if Grandfather was still with us, he would be over the moon."

Dr. Howard is a choir teacher and mother of four children. She has been watching the show for almost 30 years now and says that being selected as a contestant is a dream come true.