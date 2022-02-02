Body Of Texas Man Found In Trunk Of His Car At Impound Lot In Another City

By Dani Medina

February 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The body of a man from Houston, Texas, who was reported missing in December was found in the trunk of his own car in a Dallas impound lot, police said.

The man, identified by Houston Police as Taylour Young, 25, was discovered on January 19. His body was found in "an advanced state of decomposition," according to the Dallas Police Department. The cause of death is still unknown.

Young was last seen on December 9 driving a 2019 silver Honda Civic on the 1600 block of South Voss Road in Houston. According to KSAT, Young was on his lunch break and didn't return to work. His girlfriend is the one who reported him missing. His mother, Tiffany Robinson, said he found Young's phone in bushes near a bank when she tracked his location through an app. His vehicle was also missing.

Houston Police told Click 2 Houston there were no signs of foul play on surveillance footage from the bank.

A friend of Young's who coordinated search efforts, Autumn Beviacqua, told Click 2 Houston the community wants answers.

"I just want to know what happened. I want to know who would do something like this to him. He was proud of the things he had, the things he accomplished. He was proud of his friends, his family and he loved to skateboard … literally always had a smile on his face," Beviacqua said.

It's still unclear how Young's vehicle got to Dallas. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death. The investigation is still ongoing.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices