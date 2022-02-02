Body Of Texas Man Found In Trunk Of His Car At Impound Lot In Another City
By Dani Medina
February 2, 2022
The body of a man from Houston, Texas, who was reported missing in December was found in the trunk of his own car in a Dallas impound lot, police said.
The man, identified by Houston Police as Taylour Young, 25, was discovered on January 19. His body was found in "an advanced state of decomposition," according to the Dallas Police Department. The cause of death is still unknown.
Young was last seen on December 9 driving a 2019 silver Honda Civic on the 1600 block of South Voss Road in Houston. According to KSAT, Young was on his lunch break and didn't return to work. His girlfriend is the one who reported him missing. His mother, Tiffany Robinson, said he found Young's phone in bushes near a bank when she tracked his location through an app. His vehicle was also missing.
Houston Police told Click 2 Houston there were no signs of foul play on surveillance footage from the bank.
UPDATE IN MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION:— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 31, 2022
A friend of Young's who coordinated search efforts, Autumn Beviacqua, told Click 2 Houston the community wants answers.
"I just want to know what happened. I want to know who would do something like this to him. He was proud of the things he had, the things he accomplished. He was proud of his friends, his family and he loved to skateboard … literally always had a smile on his face," Beviacqua said.
It's still unclear how Young's vehicle got to Dallas. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death. The investigation is still ongoing.