Body Of Texas Man Found In Trunk Of His Car At Impound Lot In Another City

The body of a man from Houston, Texas, who was reported missing in December was found in the trunk of his own car in a Dallas impound lot, police said.

The man, identified by Houston Police as Taylour Young, 25, was discovered on January 19. His body was found in "an advanced state of decomposition," according to the Dallas Police Department. The cause of death is still unknown.

Young was last seen on December 9 driving a 2019 silver Honda Civic on the 1600 block of South Voss Road in Houston. According to KSAT, Young was on his lunch break and didn't return to work. His girlfriend is the one who reported him missing. His mother, Tiffany Robinson, said he found Young's phone in bushes near a bank when she tracked his location through an app. His vehicle was also missing.

Houston Police told Click 2 Houston there were no signs of foul play on surveillance footage from the bank.