Las Vegas Crash Suspect Says Ghost Of Dale Earnhardt Told Him To Do It

A Las Vegas wrong way crash suspect told the judge that the the ghost of late NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. told him to go that way, reported 48 WAFF. The man is accused of intentionally driving the wrong way on Las Vegas' 215 beltway.

51-year-old Daniel Asseff is now facing charges of attempted murder, driving under the influence, and battery with a deadly weapon after the crash that was reported on January 28th. It took place in the area of Lake North Drive and Ford Apache Road near Sahara Avenue.

During Asseff's court hearing on Tuesday, he explained to Judge Ann Zimmerman that Earnhardt's ghost told him to drive the wrong way down the freeway so that he could get the mayor's attention and bring NASCAR back to Las Vegas.

Zimmerman said that Asseff also reportedly had both heroin and methamphetamine in his system at the time of the wrong way crash.

The judge set Asseff's bail at $500,000 and ordered him to not drive. The judge said that Asseff is a "danger to the community."