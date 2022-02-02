Minnesota Man Slams Stolen Car Into Police Vehicle Then Lands In Snow Bank

By Hannah DeRuyter

February 2, 2022

Police officer pulled over driver for traffic violation
Photo: Getty Images

A Minnesota man is accused of stealing a car, crashing into a patrol vehicle, then ending in a snowbank on Monday (January 31).

According to Bring Me The News, 33-year-old Ronald James Morris was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, first-degree damage to property, first-degree assault and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

A criminal complaint states that police officers found Morris asleep in a Toyota Camry, which was reported stolen in Minneapolis.

When police told Morris to get out of the vehicle, he refused and put the car into gear, attempting to flee from officers. Charges state that he moved the car back and forth, he hit a patrol car "several times," as well as the garage door he was parked near.

Morris also drove the car into a metal fence and got the Camry stuck in a snowbank.

After, the officers were able to get him out of the vehicle and arrest him. The complaint states that Morris confessed to the police officers that he stole the car.

Along with the charges, Morris is accused of causing $1,000 in damage to the patrol vehicle and damage to the garage door ranging from $1,900 to $2,300.

Jail records show that Morris has a history of charges including drug possession, lurking, giving a false name to police officers, and more.

