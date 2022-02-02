National Weather Service Upgrades North Texas To Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service has upgraded to a winter storm warning for North Texas, reported The Dallas Morning News.

The winter storm warning has been issued for North Texas from 3 p.m. on Wednesday until 6 p.m. on Thursday. It includes most of the region.

So what should North Texas suspect?

Winter storm warnings only go into effect when the National Weather Service expects significant winter weather such as snow, ice, sleet, or a combination of any of those elements.

It is expected to begin raining early on Wednesday. As the day continues, that rain will eventually turn into ice and a wintry mix overnight as the temperatures begin to plummet. According to the forecast, snow is also possible on Thursday.

The state will also possibly endure dangerously low wind chills of -5 to -15 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Low temps will be somewhere in the teens. It is expected that the state won't see a warmup until at least Saturday.

Dallas is expected to receive up to 0.8 inches of sleet. 1.4 inches are expected in Fort Worth. Areas north of the Dallas-Forth Worth area could see up to three inches of snowfall.

Driving conditions will be hazardous, especially on elevated roadways like overpasses and bridges. The weather service is urging residents to be prepared ahead of the storm. They advise to wrap outdoor plumbing pipes, stock up on nonperishable food items and water, prepare for power outages, and fill vehicles with emergency supplies.