Nicki Minaj Squashes Beef With City Girls: 'Let's Move On'

A day after Nicki Minaj said she wouldn't collab with the City Girls, she squashed the beef with the hip hop duo.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Minaj said, "Just had a great convo with @ThegirlJT & @YungMiami305. Let’s move on & make new memories y’all. 🦄" JT quote-tweeted it and said, "Sag sister! ❤️ thank you for your time, your advice! A true queen…love you!" Yung Miami also replied, "Queen tingz 🦄💕"

On Tuesday, Minaj said in a radio interview Tuesday it's unlikely she would work with the City Girls due to previous comments the duo made about her online. Here's what she said:

"And the thing is whenever you post something on the internet it’s there forever, whenever you say something in an interview, it’s there forever. So as an artist and a human being first, if I, as a regular human, was about to go to dinner with you tonight and then I get something that says, ‘Yo, she don’t really **** with you like that, she was saying this and she don’t really like you, and she said she hopes you actually never pop or never flourish’… I’m not going out to dinner with you anymore because now I know that I like you but you really don’t like me. That’s just a human way to feel, if you hear somebody was saying things about you — not just one thing — but repeated things, repeated tweets for years, not just one thing … It’s let go. It’s let’s go, but it’s about, why would I work with somebody who doesn’t like me?”

Minaj's comments were in response to the City Girls saying they wanted to work with Barbz. They told GQ in August:

"We’re hoping for it in the future, seriously. A lot of people try to make fun of it, like, ‘Ahhh, you’re never going to get your feature’ but you never know what can happen.”