PHOTOS: Hawk Stuck In Car Grill Rescued In Utah

A hawk was rescued after being stuck in the grill of a car traveling at a fast speed in Utah.

The red-tailed hawk is now being treated at a wildlife rehabilitation center in northern Utah after arriving at the facility on January 29, according to WCPO. Following the hawk's treatment, it will need to be put in a larger enclosure to make sure it can still survive and catch prey outside of rehab. The rehab facility said on Facebook the hawk's initial X-ray wasn't "easy to read," but it doesn't seem like anything is broken.

"'She' will need another set of radio-graphs to get a better understanding of any possible injuries she might have. But for now ... she's feisty and standing, and wings and body seem fine," the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah said on Facebook.

Birds getting stuck in car grills is not uncommon.

Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Executive Director Dalyn Marthaler told WCPO its organization sees about 2-3 birds a year that get stuck. But not all of them are as lucky as the red-tailed hawk.

“Typically, when an animal goes through a grill and gets entangled, there’s all kinds of head trauma, broken bones, lacerations. This bird didn’t have anything other than some head trauma. It’s incredible — we just don’t see that," Marthaler said.