Caught On Video: Owner Tells Dog To Attack Utah Woman

A Utah woman was on a run Sunday evening when a dog on a leash bit her.

According to KUTV, the woman from Salt Lake City suffered a bite wound. She tried to go back to the woman walking the dog to get her information to report dog bites that break skin.

“I don’t know your name, but I would like to know your information because you have to report dog bites that break skin," the bite victim can be heard saying in a video obtained by KUTV.

The woman walking the dog can be hard telling the dog to attack the woman again. "What is wrong with you?" the bite victim screams.

The bite victim chose to remain anonymous, according to KUTV. Her biggest concern is finding the woman and the dog. Law enforcement said they are actively trying to find both. The woman was able to file a police report and report the bite through the state's health department. After seeking medical care, the woman said the bite went through her tendon and has impacted her ability to walk.

"We need to check that the dog is current on its rabies vaccines to ensure there’s no risk. Rabies does exist in the Salt Lake Valley. We live close to the mountains so it is a real risk. Obviously, as you’ve seen in the video, the incident seems like it was exasperated a little bit and there was a disagreement, there was some hostility, so we need to determine the level of responsibility there in the dog owner," Karl Carpenter with Salt Lake County’s Animal Control told KUTV.

You can watch the video of the dog attack here: