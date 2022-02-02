University Of Utah Suspends All Fraternity And Sorority Social Activities

All fraternity and sorority social activities at the University of Utah have been suspended following two reports of sexual assault at two different fraternity houses.

Vice President of Student Affairs Lori McDonald informed students of the suspension in a letter dated January 31. She said, "All social activity at the University of Utah's fraternity and sorority chapters has been suspended for two weeks. Philanthropic and business operations may continue in the chapter houses, but social gatherings are not allowed. Meetings with the leaders of the fraternity and sorority community have been initiated to discuss these incidents, the culture in their organizations, and the next steps for improving safety, accountability, and transparency within the community."

According to CNN, a sexual assault allegedly occurred at the Kappa Sigma fraternity house on September 22. The university announced the alleged assault on January 26 in an alert to students, faculty and staff. The alert said a student attended a "Wine Wednesday" party at the fraternity house with friends, where the victim reported being sexually assaulted while in the dance floor room. The victim ultimately left the house with friends. Salt Lake City Police was notified of the incident.

The fraternity chapter at the University of Utah issues the following statement to CNN after a formal complaint was made against the fraternity: "The Kappa Sigma house will continue to cooperate with the University of Utah and Salt Lake City Police Department during this investigation. The subject of the investigation is not a member of this fraternity and was never an initiate of this Chapter. The men of the Delta-Sigma Chapter of Kappa Sigma condemn sexual assault in all forms."

A second alleged sexual assault was announced Monday. According to CNN, the incident occurred at a different, unidentified fraternity house in December. The report was shared with Salt Lake City Police. A spokesperson with the Salt Lake City Police Department told CNN the first sexual assault incident is being investigated, but the second one isn't right now.

"Because there are so few details to the second case, we do not have the ability to begin an official investigation. However, we stand ready to take statements and to provide resources and advocacy to the survivors of any sexual assault," Brent Weisberg said.