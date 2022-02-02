Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea, John Frusciante Get In The Zone During Jam Sesh
By Katrina Nattress
February 2, 2022
New Red Hot Chili Peppers music is coming. Earlier this week, the band shared an 18-second song teaser, and now they've followed it up with footage from rehearsal. The new clip shows bassist Flea and John Frusciante jamming out together — both completely in the zone. It's been a long time since we've heard a Frusciante guitar solo, and it was well worth the wait.
The imminent single will be RHCP's first new material since 2016's The Getaway and first taste of Frusciante since his reunion with the band two years ago following a decade-long hiatus.
Watch the jam session footage below.
Back in October, drummer Chad Smith excited fans by revealing that RHCP were "almost done" recording their 12th studio album. They plan to hit the road on an extensive world tour in June, so could the project come out by then? Only time will tell. For now, check out their list of North American dates below.
Red Hot Chili Peppers North American Tour Dates
July 23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
July 27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
July 29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium
July 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 3 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
Aug. 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
Aug. 12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
Aug. 14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
Aug. 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium
Aug. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
Aug. 21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
Aug. 30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
Sept. 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Sept. 8 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
Sept. 10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Sept. 15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
Sept. 18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field