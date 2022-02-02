Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea, John Frusciante Get In The Zone During Jam Sesh

By Katrina Nattress

February 2, 2022

New Red Hot Chili Peppers music is coming. Earlier this week, the band shared an 18-second song teaser, and now they've followed it up with footage from rehearsal. The new clip shows bassist Flea and John Frusciante jamming out together — both completely in the zone. It's been a long time since we've heard a Frusciante guitar solo, and it was well worth the wait.

The imminent single will be RHCP's first new material since 2016's The Getaway and first taste of Frusciante since his reunion with the band two years ago following a decade-long hiatus.

Watch the jam session footage below.

Back in October, drummer Chad Smith excited fans by revealing that RHCP were "almost done" recording their 12th studio album. They plan to hit the road on an extensive world tour in June, so could the project come out by then? Only time will tell. For now, check out their list of North American dates below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers North American Tour Dates

July 23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

July 27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

July 29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 3 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Aug. 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

Aug. 12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

Aug. 14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Aug. 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

Aug. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

Aug. 21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

Sept. 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 8 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Sept. 10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Sept. 15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

Sept. 18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

