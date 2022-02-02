New Red Hot Chili Peppers music is coming. Earlier this week, the band shared an 18-second song teaser, and now they've followed it up with footage from rehearsal. The new clip shows bassist Flea and John Frusciante jamming out together — both completely in the zone. It's been a long time since we've heard a Frusciante guitar solo, and it was well worth the wait.

The imminent single will be RHCP's first new material since 2016's The Getaway and first taste of Frusciante since his reunion with the band two years ago following a decade-long hiatus.

Watch the jam session footage below.