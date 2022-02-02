See Where Tucson's Second Krispy Kreme Location Is Opening

A second Krispy Kreme location is coming to Tucson, reported KVOA News 4 Tucson. It's set to open in the Old Pueblo this month.

The grand opening of the southside location will be held by the popular doughnut chain on on Tuesday, February 8th.

But wait, there are perks too!

Beginning on February 8th and lasting through February 13th, Krispy Kreme will be randomly choosing 120 guests with a "Celebration Dozen Ticket." This means that those 120 guests will get a free dozen of the chain's Original Glazed Doughnuts every single month for an entire year!

The new doughnut shop will be open seven days a week. It will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The newest Tucson Krispy Kreme location will be located at 1090 W. Irvington Road, near Interstate 19.